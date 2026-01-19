‘Got the benefit of being an all-rounder,’ says Ayush Badoni

New Delhi: Delhi cricketer Ayush Badoni believes that his decision to take up bowling a couple of years ago transformed him into an all-rounder, which helped him earn his maiden India call-up.

“I was with the Delhi team, I was captain there and our next day match was the quarter-finals against Vidarbha. That’s when I got to know about it. Priyansh was my roommate, so I told him that this could happen and I’ll be going, so maybe you’ll be the captain. That was a great feeling and I feel very grateful and happy that I got this opportunity,” Badoni said on his call-up in a video shared by bcci.tv.

When asked whom he spoke to from his family and friends, he said, “I got a call late at night, so I couldn’t tell them. It was announced in the morning, that’s when they got to know and they were also very happy and proud. All the coaches and the players were very welcoming to me and I really liked it. I’ve played with and against most of them so it was nice to meet everyone again.”

Badoni also revealed that he had been a pure batter, but started bowling two years ago, and his transformation into an all-rounder helped him earn his maiden India call-up. IANS

