Government Will Decide on India’s Plan: BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla

Champion Trophy 2025 in Pakistan

Kanpur: With Pakistan gearing up to host the prestigious ICC Champions Trophy in 2025, the spotlight has shifted to India’s participation in the tournament, a question that remains uncertain. The tournament is scheduled to be played from February 19 to March 9, marking Pakistan's first major ICC event as hosts in several years. However, doubt looms over whether India, led by Rohit Sharma, will travel across the border. BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla has acknowledged the ambiguity surrounding the team’s travel plans but revealed that the government will decide the travel plans of India to Pakistan.

“No decision has been taken yet,” Shukla told reporters. “Our policy is that for international tours, we always seek the government's permission. It's up to the government to decide whether our team should go to any country.”

"In this case (also), whatever the government will decide, we will abide by that," he added.

Following the tragic Mumbai terror attacks in 2008, India have refrained from playing bilateral cricket in Pakistan. The two teams have only met in ICC events or at neutral venues, fuelling one of the sport’s fiercest rivalries but largely avoiding home-and-away clashes. The last time India toured Pakistan was over 15 years ago, and since then, political tensions have kept them apart.

In contrast, Pakistan’s recent participation in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India marked a rare moment in cricket diplomacy. It was Pakistan’s first tour to India in seven years despite the political backdrop. (IANS)

