Grace Harris named replacement for injured Brown for Bangladesh ODIs

Melbourne: Australia women all-rounder Grace Harris has been called up to the ODI squad as a replacement for the injured Darcie Brown ahead of Australia’s tour of Bangladesh scheduled to commence on March 21.

Brown, sidelined due to a navicular stress injury in her left foot, faces an uncertain timeline for her return, with Cricket Australia yet to determine the exact timeframe.

Harris, initially selected only for the T20Is, will now join the ODI squad earlier than anticipated, as her stint with the UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) has already ended after they failed to qualify for the playoffs. While no replacement has been named for Brown in the T20I squad, all-rounder Heather Graham, who was a stand-by for the series, is now unavailable following an illness.

Meanwhile, Jess Jonassen’s omission from the squad announced last month raised eyebrows, while Tayla Vlaeminck’s inclusion marks a notable recall for the pace bowler.

Scheduled to commence on March 21, the tour comprises three ODIs and as many T20Is, with the ODIs forming part of the Women’s Championship. Australia, currently leading the Women’s Championship table with ten wins in 15 games, prepares to face Bangladesh, positioned seventh with four wins from 15 games. IANS

