Graham Arnold Steps Down as Australia Men's National Football Coach

Melbourne: Graham Arnold has resigned as the coach of the Australian national football team, bringing an end to his six-year second stint at the helm, in the wake of a disappointing start to Australia’s 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

A 1-0 home defeat to Bahrain, followed by a goalless draw against Indonesia, had raised concerns about the team’s direction.

Arnold announced his resignation despite backing from Football Australia (FA) chief executive James Johnson just a week earlier. Johnson had publicly supported the 61-year-old, believing he could still guide the team back on track. However, Arnold felt it was time for a change.

