Graham Potter appointed head coach of Sweden

Stockholm: Former West Ham manager Graham Potter has been appointed as the new head coach of Sweden. The 50-year-old has taken on the role on a short-term basis, aiming to revive Sweden’s struggling World Cup qualification hopes.

“I am very humbled by the assignment, but also incredibly inspired. Sweden has fantastic players who deliver in the world’s best leagues during the weeks,” Potter said on his new role.

“My job will be to create the conditions so that we as a team deliver at the highest level to take Sweden to the World Cup next summer.”

Sweden have been without a head coach since the dismissal of Jon Dahl Tomasson, who was sacked following a shock 1-0 defeat to Kosovo on October 13 - a result that ended their hopes of automatic qualification from Group B. IANS

Also Read: Women’s World Cup: Athapaththu inspires Sri Lanka to seven-run win over Bangladesh