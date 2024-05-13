Grand Chess Tour: India's R. Praggnanandhaa overcomes world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen

NEW DELHI: India's R. Praggnanandhaa scored yet another victory over world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway to keep himself afloat even as Wei Yi of China stretched his lead to a massive 2.5 points in the Superbet rapid and blitz chess tournament, a part of the Grand Chess Tour.

With nine rounds still to come in the blitz event, Wei Yi has amassed 20.5 points with seven wins on the first day of blitz. Agencies

Also Read: Prague Masters chess: R Praggnanandhaa crushes Nodirbek Abdusattarov to be joint second

Also Watch: