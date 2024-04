Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud reaches Barcelona Open third round, Rafael Nadal crashes

Barcelona: Norway’s three-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud came out on top in an entertaining 6-3, 6-4 match with Alexandre Muller to reach the Barcelona Open third round on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Norwegian, runner up at the Monte Carlo Masters last week, was broken twice in the first set and allowed Muller to save 10 of 14 break points.

However, despite his sloppiness Ruud still took the set.

The third seed looked to have sealed the match when he broke his French journeyman opponent in the third game of the second set.

However, the world number six gave up four break points while serving for the match to allow 27-year-old Muller back in at 5-4.

Ruud, though, was more clinical in the next game, breaking Muller to progress with his 25th victory in 2024 and will face Jordan Thompson or Jaume Munar in the next round.

“This year is much better than last year, I’m having a good year,” said Ruud, who defeated world number one Novak Djokovic last week.

Comeback man Rafael Nadal lost his second round match to 4th seed Alexde Minaur 7-5, 6-1 on Wednesday.

The 22-time Grand Slam title winner, back on court this week after three months on the sidelines, battled well but eventually crumbled against the hard-working Australian.

Fabian Marozsan got walkover against Luca Van Assche when he was leading 6-0, 3-2.

Moreover, Dusan Lajovic stunned 6th seed Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-4 while 14th seed Jordan Thompson beat Jaume Munar 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain beat 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti 7-6, 6-4 to reach the next round. Agencies

