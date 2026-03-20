Grandmaster Mayank Chakraborty: Northeast India's Chess Prodigy Returns Home

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Promising chess player Mayank Chakraborty received a grand welcome on his return to Guwahati after achieving the prestigious Grandmaster title. He became the first player from Northeast India to reach this milestone.

Mayank secured the title at a recent tournament in Sweden, where he delivered an outstanding performance. Competing in a nine-round championship against several seasoned Grandmasters, he scored an impressive 7 points to clinch the coveted honour.

Reflecting on his success, Mayank said,“The competition was intense, with many strong players in the fray. I was successful to maintain consistency throughout the tournament and achieved the long-cherished goal.”

Having taken up chess at the age of seven, Mayank described his journey as both challenging and fulfilling. He noted that it took nearly a decade of dedication, discipline and hard work to attain the Grandmaster title.

Mayank considers Viswanathan Anand his idol and has had the opportunity to meet him on several occasions. He credits those interactions for helping him refine his skills and deepen his understanding of the game. He also attributed his achievement to the constant support of his parents and coaches.

Looking ahead, the new star in Indian chess has set his sights on competing at the World Championship level. He affirmed his commitment to continue working hard to achieve even greater success.

His mother, Dr Monomita Chakraborty, expressed immense pride in his accomplishment, recalling his early passion for chess and the family’s belief in his potential. His father, Keshab Chakraborty, also played a vital role in supporting his journey.

Meanwhile a felicitation programme was held at Mayank’s residence and it was attended by sports officials and well-wishers, including Assam Olympic Association Joint Secretary Dhruba Kalita, Assam Sepak Takraw Association Secretary Bishnuram Nunisa, along with a few well wishters-Dr R Brahma and Debobrata Homroy.

Also Read: Mayank Chakraborty becomes Assam’s First Grandmaster