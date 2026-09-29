‘Grateful for the errors made by judges, I got some rest,’ says Esha Singh

Toyota: Esha Singh said the unexpected interruptions during the women’s 25m pistol final at the Asian Games ultimately worked in her favour, with the Indian shooter admitting that the stoppages gave her time to recover from mounting fatigue and pressure on her way to a silver medal.

“It was amazing and I’ve never had an experience like this before. Definitely going into my bucket of amazing experiences. And I’m grateful for every moment. And though it was nerve-wracking, it was amazing.”

The Indian acknowledged that she came close to elimination several times during the final. Having started strongly, Esha found herself repeatedly fighting to remain in contention before eventually securing the bronze-medal position and then advancing to the gold-medal shoot-off.

“As an athlete, I’m very aware of that when you’re playing. Of course, it’s a very distracting thought that you get. Like, I’m going to go out any second. And I was leading in the beginning, but things were not working out the way I wanted it to. But I still kept my focus on. I still knew I could do it. I fought till the heart. I tried my best. My hand did end up getting a little tired because nobody who went up to the goal shot as much as I did. But still, I think I’m going to work on it because I don’t want this to happen again. Yeah, I think overall I’m really happy with the way I played.” IANS

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