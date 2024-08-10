Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas splits with father Apostolos as coach

NEW DELHI: Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas has ended his collaboration with his father Apostolos as his coach, the former world number three said on Friday.

The 25-year-old, currently ranked 11th, had criticised Apostolos’s coaching style after losing 6-4 6-4 to former Japanese world number four Kei Nishikori in the second round of the Canadian Open on Thursday.

Tsitsipas, the 2023 Australian Open and 2021 French Open finalist said Apostolos would continue to travel with him, support him and provide assistance off the field. “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that my cooperation with my father as a coach has come to an end,” Tsitsipas said on social media platform X. Agencues

