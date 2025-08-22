Green confirms bowling in Sheffield Shield, unsure about No.3 role in Ashes

Mackay: Australia all-rounder Cameron Green confirmed that his bowling comeback will most likely be in Sheffield Shield cricket rather than during the ODI or T20I series against India that precedes the Test summer. However, he is uncertain about batting at No. 3 in the upcoming Ashes series.

The 26-year-old has featured at No. 3 in Australia’s last four Tests, filling the role as a batter-only while recovering from back surgery. After a shaky start, he showed improvement with scores of 26, 52, 46, and 42, the latter two particularly valuable on a difficult Kingston pitch.

Despite these contributions, Green admitted in Mackay ahead of the second ODI against South Africa that his spot at No. 3 for the Ashes opener in Perth remains uncertain, with Australia still weighing up their top-order combination.

“You never know. I think there’s certainly a lot of guys that can fill that role. I’m really proud that I was able to do a role up there. But, yeah, wait and see,” Green said.

If Green doesn’t occupy No. 3 in the Ashes, Australia’s top six could be reshaped. With Steven Smith and Travis Head settled at four and five, Beau Webster’s No. 6 spot may come under pressure once Green resumes bowling. Usman Khawaja looks set to open, but Sam Konstas faces competition from Jake Weatherald, who chairman of selectors George Bailey confirmed is “in the mix”.

Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne’s form remains a key concern heading into the series.

Green is expected to return to bowling in the Ashes after gradually building up his loads in training since June, following back surgery. He has featured only as a batter in recent T20Is and ODIs but is likely to focus on red-ball cricket before the Ashes, with three Sheffield Shield matches for Western Australia in October set to aid his preparation. Australia’s packed schedule against New Zealand and India precedes the Ashes opener on November 21.

“In the past, it’s worked really well when I focused on Shield cricket. So I think that potentially might be the way to go down, especially with working my way back with bowling. Potentially get a few more overs over a few more days might be the best way to go about it,” Green said.

“I’m not quite certain on what match (I’ll return to bowling), but I’m feeling really good, in a really good spot. It’s exciting being back bowling at a reasonable intensity. It’s been a long road back.” IANS

