Guadalajara Open: Australian qualifier Olivia Gadecki to face Magdalena Frech in final

Zapopan: Australian qualifier Olivia Gadecki has powered her way to her first career WTA final, defeating Colombia’s Camila Osorio 6-2, 6-3 in Saturday’s semifinal In a stunning breakthrough week at the Guadalajara Open AKRON.

Standing in her way is Poland’s No.5 seed Magdalena Frech, who earned her spot in the final after a gritty performance against No.4 seed Caroline Garcia. Frech battled back from behind in both sets, ultimately triumphing 7-6(4), 7-5, to make her second WTA final of the year. IANS

