Gujarat Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi presents Rs 1.33 crore to Elavenil Valarivan

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government has awarded rifle shooter Elavenil Valarivan Rs 1.33 crore under its 'Khel Pratibha Puraskar Yojana' after she won two silver medals at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, taking the total incentives extended to the athlete by the state to Rs 2.41 crore.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Monday honoured shooter Elavenil Valarivan for her silver-medal performances in the women’s 10m air rifle team and individual events at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. IANS

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