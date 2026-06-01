Gujarat Titans’ Kagiso Rabada Tops Wicket Charts as Bhuvaneshwar, Archer Follow

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada won the Purple Cap for IPL 2026 after becoming the highest wicket-taker of the season.

Rabada has scalped 29 wickets from 17 matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Bhuvaneshwar Kumar finished second in the standings. The pacer accounted for 27 wickets in 16 matches, at an economy of 7.91. Rajasthan Royals’ Jofra Archer finished third in the table with 25 wickets from 16 games. Agencies

Also Read: Kagiso Rabada, Jason Holder rip through SRH as GT march to crushing 82-run win