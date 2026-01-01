Gulbadin, Naveen return as Afghanistan name Rashid Khan-led T20 WC squad

Kabul: Afghanistan have announced a 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, to be held in India and Sri Lanka, from February 7 to March 8. Led by Rashid Khan, the squad has been strengthened by the return of experienced all-rounder Gulbadin Naib and right-arm fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq, who is making his comeback after recovering from a shoulder injury.

Left-handed middle-order batter Shahidullah Kamal and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Ishaq have retained their places, while young fast bowler Abdullah Ahmadzai has earned a spot in the main squad.

Fazal Haq Farooqi, who missed the recent Bangladesh series and featured only in the final T20I against Zimbabwe, has also been named in the 15-player squad for both the West Indies series and the World Cup.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s inclusion is another highlight, resulting in AM Ghazanfar being named among the reserves alongside middle-order batter Ijaz Ahmadzai and emerging fast bowler Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi. Ahead of the global tournament, Afghanistan will take on the West Indies in a three-match T20I series scheduled from January 19 to 22 in the UAE, with the same squad selected for the series. IANS

