Gurindervir Singh becomes first Indian under 10.10s as he shatters 100m national record in Ranchi

RANCHI: For the third time in two days, the men’s 100m national record was broken at the Federation Cup in Ranchi, twice by one man - Gurindervir Singh. He first broke the 10.18s record held by Animesh Kujur with a sensational 10.17s run in his semifinal race. Animesh was in no mood to part with his record and bolted through with a time 10.15s, authoritatively reclaiming his hold on the mark in the second semifinal.

On Saturday, Gurindervir responded with a sprint that left everyone watching gobsmacked as he became the first Indian to go below the 10.10s mark with a timing of 10.09s. His new personal best also cemented his place in the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the Asian Games in Japan. Agencies

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