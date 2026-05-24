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Gurindervir Singh becomes first Indian under 10.10s as he shatters 100m national record in Ranchi

For the third time in two days, the men’s 100m national record was broken at the Federation Cup in Ranchi, twice by one man - Gurindervir Singh.
Gurindervir Singh
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RANCHI: For the third time in two days, the men’s 100m national record was broken at the Federation Cup in Ranchi, twice by one man - Gurindervir Singh. He first broke the 10.18s record held by Animesh Kujur with a sensational 10.17s run in his semifinal race. Animesh was in no mood to part with his record and bolted through with a time 10.15s, authoritatively reclaiming his hold on the mark in the second semifinal.

On Saturday, Gurindervir responded with a sprint that left everyone watching gobsmacked as he became the first Indian to go below the 10.10s mark with a timing of 10.09s. His new personal best also cemented his place in the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the Asian Games in Japan. Agencies

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Federation Cup
Gurindervir Singh
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