Guwahati: ASJA lift Harendra Nath Baruah football title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Host ASJA lifted the title of the Harendra Nath Baruah inter-media football tournament of the TOPCEM-ASJA Media Sports Festival held in the city on Sunday. In the final held at Arena 28 here, ASJA edged past Gauhati Press Club 2-1 in tiebreakers after a goalless draw in regulation time. In the penalty shootout, Gautam Sarma and Rupak Baishya scored for ASJA, while Jew Khungur Basumatary fired in the only salvo for Gauhati Press Club.

Earlier, ASJA tamed Dispur Press Club 11-0 in a Group B league encounter while Gauhati Press Club edged out Team United Media 1-0 on way to book a berth in the final. Rupak Baishya of ASJA was adjudged player of the tournament for his outstanding performance.

