Guwahati: Bud Cricket Club thrash Titan in APCC opener at Judges Field

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Bud Cricket Club began their campaign in emphatic fashion, defeating Titan Club by 79 runs in the opening match of the 8th Assam Premier Club Championship (APCC) Cricket Tournament at Judges Field here on Sunday.

After winning the toss, Bud elected to bat and posted an imposing 230 for 7 in 40 overs. S K Jnyanam anchored the innings with a fluent 59 off 59 balls, which included six fours and a six, while Gaurav Thakuria provided solid support with a well-compiled 49 off 59 deliveries, striking three boundaries. For Titan Club, Debojit Mahanta returned figures of 3 for 31, while Kamakhya Singh picked up 2 for 49.

In reply, Titan Club failed to build sustained partnerships and were bowled out for 151 in 36.1 overs. Abhishek Gupta top-scored with 42 off 43 balls, hitting seven boundaries, while Yuvraj Tewari chipped in with 28 off 27 balls, including three fours and a six. Budâ€™s bowlers maintained pressure throughout, with S K Jnyanam claiming 2 for 25 to cap off an all-round performance as Bud cruised to a comprehensive victory.

