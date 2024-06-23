Guwahati City FC Set for AIFF Futsal Club Championship Opener Against Ambelim Sports Club

GUWAHATI: Guwahati City FC (GCFC) will play their first match of the AIFF Futsal Club Championship 2023-24 tomorrow at the Swarnim Gujarat Sports University, Vadodara. Ambelim Sports Club of Goa will be their opponent in the opening game. GCFC was drawn in group ‘C’ with Baroda Football Academy (Gujarat), FC Thrystior (Mizoram), Speed Force FC (Telangana) and Ambelim Sports Club (Goa).

