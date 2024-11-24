Guwahati: Izyan Ahmad and Rishitha Reddy Clinch ITF Juniors J60 Tennis Titles

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Izyan Ahmad (USA) and Rishitha Reddy Basireddy lifted the singles title in the ITF Juniors J60 Tennis Tournament for boys and girls U-18 years at the AATA Complex in the city on Saturday. Third seed Izyan defeated unseeded giant killer Arjun Rathi of India in three grueling sets 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 to clinch the boys singles crown. In the girls singles final top seed Rishitha Reddy Basireddy of India defeated Priyanka Rana of USA in straight sets 7-5, 6-4.

In the prize distribution ceremony trophies were distributed by veteran tennis player Pragati Borah, general secretary of All Assam Tennis Association Ankush Dutta and its executive committee member Dignata Thakur.

RESULTS (FINAL):-

Boys singles U-18: Izyan Ahmad (USA) beat Arjun Rathi (IND) 1-6, 6-1, 6-4. Girls singles U-18: Rishitha Reddy Basireddy (IND) Beat Priyanka Rana (USA) 7-5, 6-4.

