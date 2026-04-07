Guwahati Storm Into Pulin Das U-14 Cricket Final with Massive First-Innings Lead Over Tinsukia

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati secured a convincing passage into the final of the Pulin Das Memorial U-14 Inter-District Cricket Tournament, defeating Tinsukia on the basis of a massive first-innings lead in their semifinal league clash at the ACA Cricket Academy on Monday.

After bundling out Tinsukia for a modest 93 in their first innings yesterday, Guwahati responded in emphatic fashion with a commanding total of 424 for 9 declared in 80.1 overs on Monday. The innings was powered by a series of impressive batting performances. Tanveer Islam led the charge with a fluent 110 off 111 deliveries, striking 15 boundaries. Dhritiman Kumar remained unbeaten on 100 from just 98 balls, including 12 fours and two sixes, while Dishant Divan Das contributed a solid 93 off 98 balls, laced with 15 fours. For Tinsukia, Abhigyan Borsaikia, Bedanta Borun Gogoi, and Nayan Nayak picked up two wickets each, but their efforts were not enough to contain the Guwahati batting lineup. Trailing heavily, Tinsukia showed some resistance in their second innings and reached 108 for 5 before stumps were drawn, bringing the match to an end. Md Farhad Ahmed top-scored with 23, while Prince Kumar Sah added 21, both playing patient knocks under pressure.

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