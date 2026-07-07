Haaland hails ‘gift from God’ after record-equalling seven goals in four World Cup games as Norway stun Brazil

New Jersey: After Norway’s stunning win over five-time winner Brazil at the FIFA World Cup, Erling Haaland reacted to the record-equalling milestone of scoring seven goals in his first four tournament appearances and stated that “if he gets a chance or two, it usually ends up as a goal,” calling it a “gift of god.”

Haaland’s scored his sixth and seventh tournament goals to maintain his side unbeaten record against Brazil at the World Cups. In the process, he became the first man since West Germany’s Gerd Muller at Mexico 1970 to score seven goals in his first four World Cup appearances.

Overall, Haaland has now netted 62 times in 54 appearances for Norway. One of his childhood heroes, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, holds the international record for goals by a Scandinavian: 62 in 122 matches. He has also scored in each of his last 14 competitive encounters for Norway, scoring 27 times.

The Manchester City striker remained characteristically unfazed about hismilestones ans credited his focus for his lethal finihsing. “That’s just how it usually goes,” Haaland said in his post-match interview. “If I get a chance or two, it usually ends up as a goal. I don’t know how I do it, but that’s how I do it. It’s all about staying focused. I tell myself the chance will come. I’m starting to realise now that it’s a gift from God that it goes in perfectly. It’s crazy,” he said.

“We just kept pushing forward. I hope that all the young people watching this interview – I hope that when you get a little older, you’ll see playing for Norway as the proudest thing you’ll ever do in your entire life. It’s absolutely insane.

“I wish I was on the streets. I wish I was right there in the thick of it. It’s about having a good time – everyone has to have a good time, all of Norway has to have a good time. It’s the craziest day. It’s one of the craziest days in Norwegian history, and we just have to have fun and enjoy the moment,” he added. IANS

Also Read: ‘Everything Is a Bonus’: Haaland Revels as Norway Reach Last 16 to Set Up Brazil Showdown