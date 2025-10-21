Had pretty rubbish year, I was keen make the most of the opportunities here: Knight

Indore: One could sense the immense joy and satisfaction in Heather Knight’s tone when she arrived in the press conference room on the back of hitting a match-defining century against India in a tight four-run win for England at the Holkar Stadium.

Heather had all the reasons to be in that mood - just 143 days ago, a significant tendon tear in her right hamstring during the home series against the West Indies had threatened to put her out of World Cup. The refusal of surgery, something which would keep her out of action for six months, meant Heather was always racing against time to be fit for the mega event.

By the time the game ended in England’s favour, Heather was done making a statement performance through her third ODI century and first since September 2021 to make her career-best score in the format – laced with 15 fours and a six.

“Really pleased. Like, I’ve had a pretty rubbish year, not going to lie, before this World Cup. So, I was really keen to try and make the most of it and try and enjoy just being here because, obviously, it was pretty tight to make it here. So, I’ve made a real conscious effort to try and enjoy the trip and try and enjoy what I do and try and get the best out of myself in my batting through that enjoyment and just being happy to be here, really.”

“Because sometimes you take it for granted when you’re kind of on the treadmill of international cricket and when you do get injured, you kind of have that bit of time to kind of reflect and realise how fun it is and the opportunities that you do get and I was really keen to try and make the most of the opportunities during this World Cup and obviously try and contribute as much as I can to the team being successful.”

“But that was a pretty awful day, to be honest. When I obviously felt my hamstring rip off, that was not that fun. So, to be here now and obviously to be over that injury and to be contributing to the team being successful and obviously in the semi-finals now in the World Cup is a cool place to be. So, nice to be here and do well. Our S&C coach will really dislike if I mention pilates, so I probably should mention pilates - lots of pilates, and swimming,” said Heather in the post-game presser. IANS

