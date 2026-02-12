Haider Shah approved Replacement of Muhammad Zohaib in UAE squad

New Delhi: The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday approved Haider Shah as a replacement for Muhammad Zohaib in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) squad. “Haider, who has played 16 T20Is, was named as a replacement after Zohaib was withdrawn from the squad due to player mental well-being and team welfare issues,” said ICC in a statement. The UAE suffered a 10-wicket defeat against New Zealand in their tournament opener. Tim Seifert and Finn Allen produced a world record opening partnership of 175 runs as New Zealand thrashed the United Arab Emirates by 10 wickets in a Group C match on Tuesday. (IANS)

Also Read: ICC terms the discussion with Pakistan as ‘broader engagement’