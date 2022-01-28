Half-centuries from Haynes, Lanning steer Australia to 327/7

CANBERRA: Half-centuries from Rachael Haynes (86) and captain Meg Lanning (93) steered Australia to 327/7 at stumps on day one of the womens Ashes Test at the Manuka Oval on Thursday. Meg and Rachael, who were dropped on 15 and 44 respectively, shared a 169-run partnership to rescue the hosts from 43/3 in 14.5 overs.



But by the end of the day, England had taken the duo out and then sent back Ashleigh Gardner and Tahlia McGrath on the stroke of stumps to claw back into a day dominated by Australia.

Brief scores: Australia 327/7 in 97 overs (Meg Lanning 93, Rachael Haynes 86, Nat Sciver 3/41, Katherine Brunt 3/52) against England. IANS

