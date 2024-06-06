Halicharan Narzary emphasizes grassroots development in Assam: ‘Sunil bhai works very hard in and off the field’

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Former international from Assam Halicharan Narzary feels that grassroots development is essential for the growth of football in Assam. He also believes that providing better facilities and proper coaching to young kids is crucial for nurturing future talent .

Talking with the media persons Halicharan said, “I always say that to work at the grassroots is very important. To begin with, we need to provide better facilities, proper coaching to the kids from a very young age,”

He has also pointed out the lack of leagues for younger age groups in Assam, such as Under-7, U-8, and U-10 categories. “If we start working from that age, the quality of the players will improve. We need to keep playing matches on a weekly basis or even on a monthly basis.”

Reflecting on his association with Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri, who will retire from international football on Thursday, Halicharan shared fond memories of their time playing together since 2015, particularly highlighting their victory in the SAFF Cup final. “In the final, it was a draw… we won in the extra time… we celebrated a lot with Sunil bhai,” he recalled.

Expressing his sadness over Chhetri’s retirement from international football, Narzary pondered on who could possibly replace him. He praised Chhetri’s hard work and dedication both on and off the field, emphasizing his role in mentoring junior players. “Sunil bhai works hard… both on and off the field. He has been very helpful to the junior players in the team… guiding the juniors about the game and diet etc,” said Halicharan.

