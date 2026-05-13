Hansi Flick Signs New Barcelona Contract Until 2028 After Back-to-Back La Liga Titles

Barcelona: Barcelona coach Hansi Flick confirmed on Tuesday that he has signed a new two-year contract with the club, with an option for a third season. The 61-year-old German secured a second consecutive La Liga title with the Catalan club on Sunday with a 2-0 victory over arch-rival Real Madrid.

“Obviously, I’m very happy; it gives me the confidence to keep working for another year or two,” Flick said at the press conference ahead of Wednesday’s league visit to Alaves.

“I think many coaches would be very happy to sign a three, four or five-year contract, but in this case, with Barca, I think it’s good to keep it limited, and I appreciate that. We’ll continue until 2028. If all goes well, we’ll decide to carry on. I have the right to stop, and so does the club,” he added.

Flick joined Barcelona in the summer of 2024 and, in two seasons at the club, has won two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups.

The Champions League, which Flick won in 2020 with former club Bayern Munich, has eluded him since arriving in Catalonia, however. Agencies

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