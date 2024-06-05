Hanuma Vihari receives No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Andhra Cricket Association

NEW DELHI: The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Hanuma Vihari on Tuesday.

Vihari, who captained Andhra for one game in the previous Ranji Trophy season, confirmed the development on his social media handle.

Hanuma Vihari asks for NOC from Andhra Cricket Association

“I have been asking for NOC from 2 months, mailed them 4 times. Didn’t give my NOC. Now that things have turned, they’ve issued my NOC immediately. lol,” Vihari wrote. Agencies

