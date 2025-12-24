Happy with how bowlers performance: Harmanpreet Kaur

Visakhapatnam: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was impressed with her bowlers' performance in the outing, praising Sneh Rana for her brilliant spell of (1-11) in the middle overs, restricting Sri Lanka Women to 128/9 in the second match of the five-match T20I series at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. "Yeah, really happy with the way we bowled today. The bowlers took the responsibility and restricted them. Really happy with how everyone in the bowling department took the responsibility", said captain. (IANS)

Also Read: Crucial T20 Series: India vs Sri Lanka Ahead of World Cup