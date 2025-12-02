Hardik Pandya to Make Competitive Cricket Comeback in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

New Delhi: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is all set to return to competitive cricket after a long injury layoff and will represent Baroda in the team’s upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches, a Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) insider confirmed the development to IANS.

Pandya sustained an injury during India’s Asia Cup Super Fours clash against Sri Lanka and has been out of action since. He missed the ODI and T20I series against Australia and was unavailable for selection for the ongoing 50-over series against South Africa. IANS

