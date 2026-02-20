Harmanpreet becomes most-capped player in women’s international cricket

CANBERRA: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur etched her name into the record books on Thursday, becoming the most-capped player in women’s international cricket during the second T20I against Australia at the Manuka Oval.

The landmark appearance marked Kaur’s 356th international match for India, taking her past the previous record of 355 matches held by New Zealand great Suzie Bates.

With the record, Kaur now leads the all-time list of international appearances in women’s cricket, ahead of Bates, Australia’s Ellyse Perry (349 matches), and former India captain Mithali Raj (333 matches). England legend Charlotte Edwards rounds out the top five with 309 appearances.

Kaur, who made her international debut in 2009, has built an extensive career across all three formats. Her record tally comprises six Tests, 161 ODIs and 189 T20Is, with the milestone match also being her 189th appearance in the T20I format.

Kaur’s latest milestone adds to an already decorated career defined by leadership and major achievements. She guided India to their maiden ODI World Cup triumph in 2025 and recently oversaw a T20I series win in England. Earlier this month, she was also honoured with the Padma Shri for her outstanding contribution to Indian cricket. IANS

Also Read: Three Assam State Players Selected in East Zone Squad for Senior Women’s One Day Trophy