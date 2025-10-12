Harry Brook wary of Australia despite Pat Cummins injury concern

LONDON: England batter Harry Brook has cautioned against underestimating Australia in the Ashes series, even as doubts linger over the availability of its captain and fast bowler, Pat Cummins, for the opener in Perth.

Australia coach Andrew McDonald conceded on Friday that Cummins is running out of time to be fit for the first Test.

McDonald said Cummins had not yet been ruled out, however, adding that the 32-year-old probably needed to be back bowling at least four weeks before the opener to avoid further setbacks.

Losing Cummins for the first Test alone would be a significant setback for Australia, given he has been ever-present since making his Ashes debut in the 2017-18 series. With Cummins fit and firing, Australia has never lost the urn since reclaiming it in 2017.

“He is an amazing bowler and has been for many years. He bowls at high pace with high skill,” Brook told reporters at the Professional Cricketers’ Association Awards.

“With him out of their side for the first game, from (the reports) we’ve seen, hopefully that plays into our hands. But they have a hell of a lot of good, quick bowlers out there. Guys who can come into the side, and when their tails are up, they can plough through teams. So, we can’t take anybody lightly.”

Brook, who replaced Ollie Pope as vice-captain in the England Ashes squad, said he expects their skipper Ben Stokes to play all of the five Tests, despite the 34-year-old all-rounder’s ongoing recovery from a shoulder injury.

“Everybody in the world knows what he’s like—his character and the way that he just cracks on,” Brook said.

“That is the way the team is built now. Everybody keeps going. If you do have a little niggle, just power through—and that is what he does so well.”

This year’s Ashes begins in Perth on November 21, before a day-night match in Brisbane, the third Test in Adelaide, and the traditional Melbourne and Sydney Tests in December and January. Agencies

