Harry Maguire 'ready to fight' for Manchester United future

New Delhi: Harry Maguire’s career at Manchester United is a truly peculiar one. The English defender has spent the past five seasons rotating in and out of the squad. Amidst rumors linking Maguire away from the Old Trafford Club, Maguire has revealed that he is a ‘part of the future’ at Manchester United and is ‘ready to fight for the biggest trophies. “To be honest, everything I’ve heard is that I’m part of future here at Manchester United. I’m happy here at I’m ready to fight for the biggest trophies, I want to win again here”, Maguire told Sky Sports. The former Leicester City man joined the Red Devils in 2019 for a whopping fee of 80 Million Pounds, a record fee for a defender.

