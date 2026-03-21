Harry Maguire Returns to England Squad for Friendlies Against Uruguay and Japan

London: England head coach Thomas Tuchel has named a 35-man squad for the upcoming international friendlies against Uruguay and Japan on Friday, with experienced defender Harry Maguire making a notable return to the national setup.

Maguire, who has earned 64 caps for England, returns to the squad after missing out on selections since Tuchel took charge on January 1, 2025. The Manchester United centre-back has impressed at club level this season, playing a key role in his side’s improved domestic form and push for qualification in the UEFA Champions League. Agencies

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