Harshit Rana Out of T20 World Cup 2026, Siraj Steps In

NEW DELHI: Pacer Harshit Rana has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026 after sustaining a knee injury and Mohammed Siraj will replace him in the squad, the BCCI announced on Friday.

During India’s lone warm-up match against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium, Harshit pulled out of his run-up twice in the only over he bowled. After completing the over, he was visibly uncomfortable and returned to the dressing room holding his right knee. He took no further part in the match after the fifth over.

“Following consultations with a specialist and subsequent scans, the BCCI medical team deemed him unfit to participate in the tournament. The team management wishes him a speedy recovery,” BCCI stated.

“Mohd. Siraj will join the team as Harshit’s replacement in the squad,” the released added.

India will begin its campaign on Saturday, taking on USA in Mumbai. Agencies

