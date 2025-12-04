Harshit Rana reprimanded for code of conduct breach

Dubai: India’s pacer Harshit Rana has been reprimanded for the ICC Code of Conduct violation during his team’s win against South Africa in the first ODI in Ranchi. Rana was found to have violated Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

The incident happened during the 22nd over of South Africa’s innings when Rana gestured towards the dressing room after dismissing Proteas batter Dewald Brevis.

It was considered that the action might have provoked an aggressive response from the batter, resulting in the pacer receiving one demerit point on his disciplinary record.

Rana’s first offence in the past 24 months, and he admitted to it, accepting the sanction suggested by Richie Richardson from the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. IANS

