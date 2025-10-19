Sports

Have made some plans for executing in rest of competition, says Deepti

Deepti Sharma says India has clear plans for Women’s ODI WC 2025 as they face England at Holkar Stadium to stay in semi-final contention.
Indore: As India enters a critical stretch of their 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup campaign through their high-stakes clash against England at the Holkar Stadium on Sunday, off-spin bowling all-rounder Deepti Sharma said the team has chalked out specific plans for the remainder of the competition, which in turn will help them stay in contention for the semi-finals.

Hosts’ India are set to be back in action after a week’s breather, and with them at fourth place in the points table from four games, they need to win their remaining three clashes to have a strong chance of entering semifinals.

“It was a very good break. We have to realise about how we can make better plans. As a team, we did a lot of bonding and activities. We also enjoyed a bit at the same time, apart from making the plans. We had some training and had a relook at our plans, and so, we have made some plans accordingly so that we can execute the rest of this World Cup,” said Deepti in the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

Apart from India having a huge dot ball percentage issue, their batters have been circumspect in facing left-arm spinners. So far, left-arm spinners like Inoka Ranaweera, Sadia Iqbal, and Nonkululeko Mlaba have shown the vulnerabilities in the Indian batting line-up against this type of bowling. IANS

