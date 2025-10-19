Have made some plans for executing in rest of competition, says Deepti

Indore: As India enters a critical stretch of their 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup campaign through their high-stakes clash against England at the Holkar Stadium on Sunday, off-spin bowling all-rounder Deepti Sharma said the team has chalked out specific plans for the remainder of the competition, which in turn will help them stay in contention for the semi-finals.

Hosts’ India are set to be back in action after a week’s breather, and with them at fourth place in the points table from four games, they need to win their remaining three clashes to have a strong chance of entering semifinals.

“It was a very good break. We have to realise about how we can make better plans. As a team, we did a lot of bonding and activities. We also enjoyed a bit at the same time, apart from making the plans. We had some training and had a relook at our plans, and so, we have made some plans accordingly so that we can execute the rest of this World Cup,” said Deepti in the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

Apart from India having a huge dot ball percentage issue, their batters have been circumspect in facing left-arm spinners. So far, left-arm spinners like Inoka Ranaweera, Sadia Iqbal, and Nonkululeko Mlaba have shown the vulnerabilities in the Indian batting line-up against this type of bowling. IANS

Also Read: We’re confident that Cummins is going to play a major part in Ashes: Bailey