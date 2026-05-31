Hayley Matthews leads from the front as West Indies make it two wins in two

Dublin: West Indies continued their impressive start to the Women’s Tri-Series in Ireland, registering a convincing 25-run victory over Pakistan on Friday to make it two wins from two matches. After defeating the home side the day before, West Indies again produced a fine all-round performance with all parts of the batting lineup firing, and the bowlers limiting Pakistan’s response in a chase of 200. After winning the toss and batting, two of the mainstays of West Indies’ lineup in Deandra Dottin and Qiana Joseph had quiet contributions. Captain Hayley Matthews got the West Indies off to a flyer with an aggressive 40 from 20 balls which included nine boundaries, which really got West Indies off and running for a large score.

After Matthews’s departure, veteran Stafanie Taylor took the reins and brought up her 39 to continue the innings, while at the back end of the innings there was a flurry of boundaries at the death from Chinelle Henry and Jannillea Glasgow. They blasted their way to 199-6 with Glasgow making a superb 42 while Henry remained unbeaten on 33.

Brief scores: West Indies Women 199/6 in 20 overs (Glasgow 42, Matthews 40; Shamim 2-27) beat Pakistan Women 174/8 in 20 overs (Riaz 37; Henry 2-13, Hector 2-21). Agencies

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