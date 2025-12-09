Henry, Smith, Santner ruled out of remainder of Test series against WI

Christchurch: New Zealand have been hit hard by injuries, with Matt Henry, Nathan Smith, and Mitchell Santner ruled out of the remainder of the Test Series against the West Indies, the country’s cricket board announced on Monday.

Pace duo Matt Henry (calf) and Nathan Smith (side) injured themselves during the opening Test of the series in Christchurch that finished as a draw, while key all-rounder Mitchell Santner hasn’t fully recovered from his groin problem.

Sharing the news on their X handle, New Zealand Cricket wrote, “Northern Districts bowler Kristian Clarke will join the test squad in Wellington this morning ahead of the second Tegel Test v the West Indies. Welcome in, Kristian! Matt Henry, Nathan Smith and Mitchell Santner have been ruled out of the remainder of the Tegel Test Series v the West Indies. Looking forward to seeing these lads back very soon!”

With first-choice keeper Tom Blundell also ruled out of the second Test after he sustained a hamstring injury on the opening day of the first Test, it leaves the Kiwis struggling for personnel ahead of the next match that begins at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Wednesday. IANS

Also Read: Ashes Glory: Neser's Exceptional Bowling Secures Win for Australia