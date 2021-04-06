Hertha, Union share spoils in Berlin derby

BERLIN: Hertha's Dodi Lukebakio canceled out Robert Andrich's early opener for Union to secure a point on the road in the closer of the 27th round on Sunday. Union caught a bright start and kept Hertha's goalkeeper Alexander Scholow busy as Grischa Promel and Max Kruse unleashed shots on goal in the opening period.



The host's powerful start was rewarded with only ten minutes gone as Andrich opened the scoring with a strike from the edge of the box which found the bottom right corner.

Union should have made it two only moments later, but Julian Ryerson's long-range effort rattled only the crossbar before Petar Musa pulled the subsequent rebound over the target.

The visitors eventually showed vital signs after Jordan Torunarigha's header following a corner hit the bar with 19 minutes gone.

Hertha increased the pressure and restored parity before halftime as Lukebakio kept his nerves from the penalty spot after Matteo Guendouzi was felled inside the box.

After the restart, Hertha fully focussed on its defense and showed no interest to push forward whereas Union was willing, and more active, but lacked in penetration to create clear-cut chances. Hence, both sides settled for a share of the spoils after an uneventful second half.

With the draw, Union continues in the 7th spot and in touching distance of a European place, meanwhile, 14th placed Hertha reaped vital points in the relegation battle.

"We take the point. It was a stiff piece of work, but we have to forget today's match. We couldn't hold the pace in the second half and failed to pose any kind of threat. We will have analyzed the game and improve our performance in the next game," said Hertha coach Pal Dardai.

"We tried hard but it's tough to play against a deep defending opponent. Hertha's equalizer is of course our fault. We played a good game overall and we have to be happy with the point," Union coach Urs Fischer said. Agencies

