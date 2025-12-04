He’s been playing well, his inclusion is great for us: Stokes on Jacks

Brisbane: England skipper Ben Stokes has backed all-rounder Will Jacks’ inclusion in the second Test of the five-match Ashes series, starting on Thursday. The 27-year-old returns to Test cricket after 2022, with Stokes choosing him over spinner Shoaib Bashir due to his batting capabilities.

“Since coming into the squad in Pakistan, he’s turned himself into the cricketer that I always thought he could be,” Stokes said on Wednesday. “He’s incredibly talented, and I think he’s gone from strength to strength from two-and-a-half years ago since the Pakistan tour.”

“He’s been playing so well — it’s great for us that we’ve got someone who’s looking in pretty good order coming into a big Test match,” he said.

England need to return to winning ways after losing the first Perth Test, and with Mark Wood already ruled out, the pressure already mounts on England as they seek to win in the second Test. The speculation over skipper Pat Cummins playing the second Test still lingers as Australia look to take the last moment call, still hoping for the skipper’s recovery.

“He’s done great things not only as a player, but he’s been great since he’s been given the responsibility of captaincy,” Stokes said. “If Pat’s there, if Pat’s not there, we’ll still be going in there to try and get the win.”

“Coming here, knowing the first two games were going to be in Perth and the day-night game here at the Gabba, you try and leave yourself as much time as you can to think about different angles,” Stokes said. “We tried to look at how we thought spin was going to be used. There was a bit of a tactical element to it. And obviously Jacksy’s ability with the bat, to have that down the order for us is useful as well.”

Stokes will join Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, and Brydon Carse in a still dangerous speed arsenal, but England’s assault will have a different look to it, with Jacks providing an offspin option. As seen by his four hundreds and first-class average of 34.54, he will also give the batting depth. IANS

Also Read: Virat Kohli Nears Top Spot in ODI Rankings, Closing in on Rohit Sharma