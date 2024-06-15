HIL begins player registrations for Hockey India League 2024-2025

New Delhi: The Hockey India League (HIL) has opened player registration for the upcoming edition of the league which is making a comeback after an eight-year-long hiatus, later this year. Players from across the nation are invited to register themselves on or before June 30, the sports national governing body said on Friday.

The 2024-2025 edition of the Hockey India League will feature eight men’s and six women’s teams.

This is the first time in the history of the sport that an exclusive women’s HIL will be hosted simultaneously, underlining Hockey India’s vision to promote women’s hockey and subsequently increase the talent pool of women hockey players in India, the Hockey India release read.

Additionally, Hockey India has also invited players from the top 15 hockey playing nations to register their players and support staff for the upcoming season which will be held in the window sanctioned by FIH; the last week of December 2024 to the first week of February 2025. IANS

