Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul Valley to host Snow Marathon on March 10

Shimla: The Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation in Himachal Pradesh, in association with the stakeholders and other groups, will organise the Snow Marathon in the remote but picturesque Lahaul Valley, a cold desert dotted by tiny helmets spread over the Himalayan peaks in the state.

A spokesperson for the Tourism Department said on Saturday the third edition of the open Snow Marathon will be held in four categories -- 42 km, 21 km, 10 km and 5 km -- at an average altitude of 11,000 feet on March 10.

To experience winter adventure, a ‘Joy Race’ of 1 km will be an added attraction.

To promote winter adventure tourism and explore the tribal areas of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti, ‘Snow Drive Trips’ are being organised this month by La Himalaya, Mountain Goat Expeditions, covering Narkanda, Baga Sarahan, Sangla, Tabo and Kaza with the support of the Department of Tourism. IANS

