Historic Feat: South Australia Secure Back-to-Back Sheffield Shield Titles for the First Time in 133 Years

MELBOURNE: South Australia took Victoria’s last seven wickets for 37 runs on Monday to secure a 56-run victory and clinch back-to-back Sheffield Shield titles for the first time in the 133-year history of the domestic First-Class competition.

Victoria, heavy favourite to win the final, resumed on day five at Junction Oval on 102-5 chasing a victory target of 196 to take the inter-state title for the 33rd time.

South Australia’s bowling attack needed less than an hour to dismiss it for 139 with quick Nathan McAndrew named Player of the Match for his figures of 6-121 over both innings and a key knock with the bat.

McAndrew made 60 in a pivotal second-innings partnership of 105 with Test wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey, who contributed 103 to South Australia’s tally on a pace-friendly pitch. Agencies

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