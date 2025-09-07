Hockey Asia Cup: India beat China 7-0 to set up final against Korea

Rajgir: The Indian men’s hockey team enjoyed a comfortable 7-0 win over China, in their third Super 4s game in the Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium here on Saturday. Abhishek (46', 50'), Shilanand Lakra (4'), Dilpreet Singh (7'), Mandeep Singh (18'), Raj Kumar Pal (37'), and Sukhjeet Singh (39') were the goal scorers for India. India asserted complete dominance right from the first whistle and have now reached the final of the prestigious tournament, where they will face defending champions Korea on Sunday.

India will play Korea next in the final on Sunday at 7:30 PM IST. IANS

