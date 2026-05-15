Hockey India appoints Frederic Soyez as junior men’s team coach

New Delhi: Hockey India on Thursday announced the appointment of decorated Frenchman Frederic Soyez as the coach of the Indian junior men’s hockey team. One of the most accomplished coaches in European hockey, Soyez brings over three decades of elite hockey experience, including 15 years as an international player for France and over 15 years as a head coach at the highest level of world hockey. Soyez, who enjoyed an illustrious playing career with France from 1995 to 2010, earning 196 international caps and scoring an impressive 195 goals for the team, coached the national men’s hockey teams of both France and Spain. IANS

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