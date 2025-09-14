Hockey India hails Navneet Kaur on her 200th international cap

Hangzhou: Hockey India congratulated Navneet Kaur, the prolific player, on completing 200 international caps. She completed the milestone when India took on Japan in their Super4s match at the Women’s Asia Cup 2025 in Hangzhou on Saturday.

Notably, Navneet is currently the second-highest scorer for India at the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2025.

The 29-year-old made her senior debut in 2014, after helping the junior team win a bronze medal at the 2013 Junior Women’s World Cup. She has since been one of the most consistent performers in the Indian women’s team. Over the years, she has represented India in every major global tournament and played a pivotal role in the team’s rise at the international stage. She was part of the team that produced a historic run at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where the Indian team finished fourth, narrowly missing out on a medal. IANS

