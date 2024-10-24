Hockey: India lose to Australia 4-0 in Sultan of Johor Cup

Johor Bahru: Australia ended India’s unbeaten streak at the Sultan of Johor Cup with a resounding 4-0 win here on Wednesday. While India’s forward line struggled to break the Australian defence, Daykin Stanger (33', 39', 53') stood tall in the Australian attack as he scored a hat-trick of goals while Patrik Andrew (29') scored the opening goal.

Despite the loss, India continued to lead the points table with nine points while Australia is placed third after New Zealand in second place. With three wins in their kitty and one more match left in the round-robin league, India continues to hold on to a potential slot in the final. IANS

