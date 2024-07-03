Hockey India to host Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

New Delhi: Hockey India announced the inaugural edition of Masters Cup, a pioneering tournament featuring both men's and women's categories on Tuesday. This unique event will spotlight our veteran players, specifically those over the age of 40, offering a distinct platform compared to other domestic hockey events.

The Hockey India Masters Cup is designed to celebrate the enduring passion and skill of seasoned hockey players. This tournament aims to bring together former players, allowing them to reconnect with the sport they love while competing at a high level. It will serve as a testament to their lifelong dedication to hockey, providing an opportunity to maintain fitness and enjoy the camaraderie of fellow veterans.

"We are thrilled to announce the first-ever Hockey India Masters Cup, an event that honours the dedication and passion of our veteran players. This tournament is a celebration of their enduring love for the sport and a testament to their invaluable contributions to hockey in India.”

All Hockey India affiliated State Member Units are eligible to participate in this historic event and all eligible veteran players who want to participate in the tournament will have to contact their respective member units and register through the Hockey India Member Unit Portal. IANS

