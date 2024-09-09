Hockey: Malaysia’s late goal hold Pakistan to 2-2 draw in Hero Asian Champions Trophy

Moqi: The opening two matches of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy have ended in thrilling draws. After Korea held Japan in a 5-5 goal-fest in the opening match of the day, a late surge by Malaysia saw them hold Pakistan to a 2-2 draw in a closely-fought match on Sunday.

